BIG TURNAROUND FOR RFH SNOWFLAKE DRIVE

Press release from Rumson-Fair Haven High School

The Global Women’s Empowerment Club at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School recently held a successful Snowflake Drive to benefit 180 Turning Lives Around. Over $400 worth of gift cards and over 400 items were donated to the Holiday Boutique run by the Monmouth County-based 180, a private nonprofit organization dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence in our community.

The donated items helped local families experience holiday cheer despite financial circumstances resulting from domestic violence.

Global Women’s Empowerment is an RFH student organization dedicated to supporting initiatives that help empower women around the world. Co-Presidents for the 2016-17 school year are Taylor Glassman and Avery Wall. Careena Menzel served as Snowflake Drive Chairperson. Club Co-Advisors are RFH English teachers Alexis Marinov and Hilary Strauch.

“We were overjoyed to see so many RFH students helping such a worthy cause — more than 120 students participated,” said Marinov and Strauch. “Thanks to their generosity, this year’s Snowflake Drive was an even bigger success than last year’s.”

“It was an incredible experience to donate so many necessary items to 180 Turning Lives Around,” the teachers added. “We encourage everyone to visit the organization’s website to see how they can get involved in other projects.”