A PERFECT FALL, FOR RUMSON SPORTS

The Boys Soccer team at Forrestdale School booked an undefeated 10-0 season for fall 2016, winning their division and conference title — a first-place performance matched by the Girls Soccer squad.

Press release from Rumson School District

The fall sports teams at Forrestdale School dominated the field hockey and soccer fields this year, living up to its mission of “igniting potential”.

The Boys Soccer Team finished their perfect season as undefeated division and conference champs, with a record of 10-0. This is only the second undefeated division and playoff championship in the history of the Rumson middle school team, with the lossless 1999 season occurring when Forrestdale Boys Soccer was still a club team.

The Forrestdale Girls soccer team concluded their season with a record of 10-0, going undefeated in the American Conference to clinch first place under Coach Meg Siclare, who praised “the team’s grit, dedication, and skill.”

The girls from Forrestdale first defeated Little Silver in the Semi-Finals in Golden Goal overtime, to advance the team to finals. The championship game was full of intensity and heart from the players on the field, and the spirited cheering from the sideline. Forrestdale defeated Manalapan 3-2 to earn the title of Monmouth County American Conference Champs.

The Forrestdale Field Hockey girls played the entire season with heart and passion, ending the season with a record of 13-0. The team won their division, as well as the league Championship.

“They were a delight to coach and fun to watch,” said Coach Peggy McKean of the Field Hockey squad. “I am proud of the team and lucky to have such a great group of girls as well as a supportive school, families and community.”

Athletic Director, Mr. Judge Ellis said this about the banner season, “This season is just an indicator of the level of dedication our students and coaches give both on and off the field,” said the school’s athetic director, Judge Ellis. “I couldn’t think of a better group of students to represent Forrestdale in such a victorious season; we, as a school, are all very proud of their accomplishments.”