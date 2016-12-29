RBR LEADERS MEDAL IN ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Pictured are the fifteen Red Bank Regional High School students who competed in last month’s 2016 Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Fall Leadership Conference in Edison. RBR earned two gold, two silver and three bronze awards in categories that included baking, fashion, ecological picture frame and banner creations, and community service, for which the students conducted a food drive at an RBR football game which collected over 500 pounds of food for the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Pictured with the banner that brought them a bronze medal are (left to right, standing with their teacher Sue Eads): Tessa Listo, Karyssa Ellis, Jenna Holly, Molly O’Mara, Abby Beebrick, Sophie Pauso, Summer Smith, Claire Lynch, CeCi McCormick, and Isabel Nalbandian; (kneeling) Allie Van Orden, Ashley Lemmon, Lauren Beebrick, Lauren Keale, Megan Dingelstedt.