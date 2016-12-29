RBR LEADERS MEDAL IN ANNUAL CONFERENCE

fcclaofficialPictured  are the fifteen Red Bank Regional High School students who competed in last month’s 2016 Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Fall Leadership Conference in Edison. RBR earned two gold, two silver and three bronze awards in categories that included baking, fashion, ecological picture frame and banner creations, and community service, for which the students conducted a food drive at an RBR football game which collected over 500 pounds of food for the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Pictured with the banner that brought them a bronze medal are (left to right, standing with their teacher Sue Eads): Tessa Listo, Karyssa Ellis, Jenna Holly, Molly O’Mara, Abby Beebrick, Sophie Pauso, Summer Smith, Claire Lynch, CeCi McCormick, and Isabel Nalbandian; (kneeling) Allie Van Orden, Ashley Lemmon, Lauren Beebrick, Lauren Keale, Megan Dingelstedt. 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on December 29, 2016 at 5:00 am, filed under All Good, Little Silver, schools, Volunteering and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.