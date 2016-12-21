RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of December 7 to December 20, 2016. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 12-06-16 in the area of Bridge Ave the Victim reported a man purse was taken from the vehicle that was parked. The man purse contained Brown leather Wilson gloves, two pairs of prescription Ray Bans, two phone chargers, one brown bi-fold leather wallet containing a NJ driver’s license, 3 credit cards and $200 cash. Also missing were prescription bottles containing Ambien, Ibuprofen, and prescribed Percocet. Total for items taken were $1045.00. Sgt. Juan Sardo.

Theft: On 12-07-16 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported that a locker was broken into and between $250.00- $300.00 cash was stolen from a wallet. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: On 12-07-16 in the area of Catherine St. several items were stolen from a front porch of a residence. The items include 2 Short Handle Shovels, 2 Long Handle shovels, 2 Leaf Rakes, 1 Garden Hose, 1 Wheel Barrel, 1 White Contractor Tub, and 30-40 Red Bricks. The items are valued at $430.00. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: On 12-07-16 in the area of Bodman Pl. it was reported that two ceramic Urns were taken from the front steps of an apartment. The Urns are described as blue in color, about two to three feet in height and contained plants in them. Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Robbery: On 12-08-16 in the area of River St. it was reported that an attempted Robbery took place. Two light skinned males approached the victim. A fight took place and no items were taken from the victim. The two subjects fled leaving behind one of the suspects’ jacket. Ptl Jorge Torres.

Theft: On 12-09-16 in the area of Chestnut St. two victims reported that cash was taken from their lockers. One victim reported $120.00 was taken and the second victim reported $5.00 was taken. The accused is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20’s early 30’s with a mustache or goatee wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves, blue sweat pants and a backwards baseball cap. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Criminal Mischief: On 12-09-16 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave it was reported that a lock on the door of a business was pushed out of place and the knob was laying on the floor inside the building. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: On 12-10-16 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. the victim reported that a wooden fence was broken on the property. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Criminal Mischief: On 12-11-16 in the area of Riverside Ave the victim reported several deep scratches running along the driver’s side of the vehicle and across the hood. The damage appears to be in excess of $500.00. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Theft: On 12-11-16 in the area of Bodman Pl. it was reported that two concrete flower pots and three tomato plants were taken from the front of a residence. The value of the flower pots are $100.00 each and the tomato plants $5.00 each. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: On 12-14-16 in the area of Pinckney Rd. it was reported that cash was taken out of a drawer at a residence. There was no forced entry into the home. The amount taken was between $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 cash. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 12-18-16 in the area of Bridge Ave. it was reported that the window to the gatehouse at the train station was smashed. The damage is estimated to be less than $100.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Anthony Darrell Lawrence, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-07-16 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Patrick R. Dorsey, age 25 of Sea Bright was arrested on 12-08-16 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Angel Romero, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-08-16 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Rickay J. Hariley, age 28 of Neptune was arrested on 12-08-16 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Darrel Golden, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-09-16 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Michael Souviney, age 28 of Long Branch was arrested on 12-09-16 in the area of Willow St. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Hally A. Roman, age 47 of Oakhurst was arrested on 12-09-16 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Iquan Rainey, age 29 of Jackson was arrested on 12-10-16 in the area of W. Front St for Contempt of Court and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Wesley J. Glogg, age 26 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 12-10-16 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Artis Darryl Edwards, age 54 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12-12-16 in the area of Broad St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Maxine A. Richards, age 50 of Orange was arrested on 12-13-16 in the area of Riverside Ave for Theft by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Janae L. Hendrex, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-14-16 in the area of Montgomery Terr. For Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Latrece Langford, age 26 of Middletown was arrested on 12-14-16 in the area of Montgomery Terr. for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Elizabeth Spencer, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-15-16 in the area of Monmouth St for Harassment by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Destiny Filippi, age 18 of Eatontown was arrested on 12-17-16 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Lamont Richardson, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-17-16 in the area of River St. for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Wilfred Dunn, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 12-17-16 in the area of River St. for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Darren J. Callaghan, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12-20-16 in the area of Broad St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.