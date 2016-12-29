CRAVINGS: CELEBRATORY PROFITEROLES

An iconic French dessert, a profiterole at O Bistro is what we crave. (Photo by Susan Ericson. Click to enlarge)

By SUSAN ERICSON

Ringing in 2017 in Paris with a view of the Eiffel Tower sounds romantic, if not so practical.

But Francophiles on the Greater Green can hoist a glass of (BYOB) Champagne at O Bistro Francaise in Red Bank while dipping a spoon into the best chocolate sauce in New Jersey.

O Bistro may be a little plain on the outside, but its desserts are opulent and extraordinary. (Photo by Susan Ericson. Click to enlarge)

A letter from a reader suggested we give the profiteroles a try. In it, Fair Haven resident Liz DeBeer called chef Marc Fontaine’s profiteroles an “amazing dessert… with perfect chocolate sauce.”

Having tasted this iconic French dessert first in Paris and again in Manhattan, we were impressed with Fontaine’s superior confection. Perfect little puffs of pastry made from pâte à choux dough are filled with creamy French vanilla ice cream.

But it’s the lustrous silken sauce made from Belgian chocolate and served warm over the cold ice cream-filled pastry that makes this dessert decadent and a special treat for a celebration.

We’re craving this one with regularity.

O Bistro Francais is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.