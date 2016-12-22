RED BANK: TWO RIVER KEEPS THE LIGHTS UP

The luminescent artistry of Lightwire Theater is on display from December 27 to 30 as the Two River Theater hosts the New Orleans-based troupe in a music-infused, family friendly show.

While we’re not recommending leaving the Christmas lights up into the season of Independence Day fireworks, there’s something to be said for staying plugged in past December 25.

Beginning Tuesday, December 27 — the same day Red Bank observes the Festival of Lights with its official town menorah at the train station — the Two River Theater plays host to the family-friendly touring show A Very Electric Christmas, in a multi-day engagement that marks its first-ever exposure to Shore area audiences.

A merry mix of music, movement, dance, puppetry, and luminescent imagery, the kid-approved performance piece spotlights the artistry of Lightwire Theater, a New Orleans-based troupe that’s made a specialty of creating vivid characters and compelling storytelling from the interplay of colorful light and memorable music.

The Lightwire crew will present a total of 10 performances of the popular production through December 30 in a guest-artist booking that represents Two River’s return to holiday programming following a one-year hiatus.

As the show’s creators describe it, “Santa’s helpers are putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, he ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins when he encounters friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King.”

It all unfolds with the accompaniment of a soundtrack that ranges from the classics of Tchaikovsky and Wagner, to novelty tunes by Sir Mix-A-Lot and Alvin & the Chipmunks (with stops at well-roasted chestnuts by Mariah Carey and Nat “King” Cole). As a special extra stocking-stuffer, each hour-long show will be followed with a Q&A session featuring the Lightwire performers.

Performances of A Very Electric Christmas are scheduled for Tuesday, December 27 (1:30 and 4 p.m.); Wednesday (11 a.m.; 1:30 and 4 p.m.); Thursday (11 a.m., 1 p.m.); and Friday (11 a.m.; 1:30 and 4 p.m.). Take it here or call (732)345-1400 to reserve tickets ($20 adults; $15 kids 12 and under).