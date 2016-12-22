RED BANK: SPRUCING UP A VICTORIAN

In progress in Red Bank’s historic district: a stately Victorian structure is getting a complete overhaul by a reconstructive plastic surgeon, Dr. Negin Griffith, under a plan approved by the borough planning board in March, 2015.

Located at 76 East Front Street opposite Riverview Medical Center, the onetime home-turned-office building is to become the Holmdel physician’s primary practice location, she told the board at the time, and will include a wraparound porch that’s Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant. Information about the expected completion date was unavailable. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)