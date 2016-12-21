RED BANK: AN ICE START TO WINTER

A passerby snaps a photo of an ice sculpture Foley Prep installed this week outside its office at the corner of Broad Street and Peters Place in Red Bank Tuesday. But even with the official start of winter with the solstice at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, how long will the sculpture last? The National Weather Service forecasts that daytime temperatures through Sunday, Christmas Day, will be in the mid- to high-40s. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)