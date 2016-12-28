RUMSON: AN OPEN HOUSE AT DEANE-PORTER

Press release from Rumson School District

On the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2017, interested parents and their children are invited to attend a Preschool Open House session at Deane-Porter School, the public primary school serving Rumson borough residents.

Scheduled for 9:15 a.m., the hour-long session will allow adult attendees to pick up a registration packet for enrolling their child in the 2017-2018 school year. Children and their parents/guardians will be able to visit classrooms, and kids will be invited to take part in some of the offered activities.

Deane-Porter is proud of its research-based preschool program, and the foundation it builds for the top-rated levels of academic performance we have achieved in the state and federally. The primary goal of the preschool program is to provide developmentally appropriate educational experiences that build a strong foundation for future academic success. All children in this program are encouraged to grow socially, cognitively, emotionally and physically and to have fun doing so.

The program is designed as follows:

three and four year olds are integrated

a certified teacher and an instructional aide

five days per week during the school year

If necessary, a lottery will be held

Students must be 3 years of age by October 15, 2017 to register

participation in the program requires a tuition fee

Please note the following regarding entrance into the program:

entrance into the preschool program is not on a first come, first serve basis

The lottery, if needed, will be held during the last week of February

to insure participation in the lottery your registration MUST be completed and turned into the office by February 10, 2017.

be completed and turned into the office by anyone registering after that date will be put on a waiting list.

past participation in the program guarantees a spot for the 2017-2018 school year but to ensure a spot the child must be re-registered by February 1, 2017.

Registration packets can also be obtained by visiting our website at www.rumsonschool.org. If you have any questions, please call Laura Randazzo at (732)842-0811.