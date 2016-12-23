SANDY HOOK: ENTRY FEE HIKE HALTED

A move by the National Park Service to increase the per-vehicle entry fee at the Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook by up to 33 percent has been withdrawn, according to an announcement Thursday by sixth-district Congressman Frank Pallone.

Under the proposal, floated last summer, the daily entry fees for most vehicles would have jumped in 2017 to $20, from $15, and the seasonal rate would have risen to $100, from $75.

In a statement, Pallone said he was “pleased that NPS listened to the voices of New Jerseyans” and withdrew the increase, which “would have been an additional financial burden to the individuals and families who enjoy visiting Sandy Hook, and could potentially damage the local economy, which relies in part on tourism.” (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)