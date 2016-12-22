SHREWSBURY RESIDENT JOINS BCC BOARD

Press release from Brookdale Community College

Shrewsbury resident Latonya Brennan was sworn in as the newest member of the Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees during the board’s monthly public meeting in Lincroft on December 20.

An insurance and risk management professional specializing in education, Brennan has previously worked with the New Jersey School Boards Association and the New Jersey Schools Insurance Group. She is also a past president of the Associate Business Members of the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials.

Brennan currently serves as area vice president for Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. Risk Management Services in Princeton. She is among a select group of insurance professionals to hold a Certified School Risk Management designation.

Left to right: Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees chair Carl Guzzo Jr., trustee Latonya Brennan and Brookdale President Maureen Murphy stand together at the Brookdale Board of Trustees public meeting in Lincroft on December 20. (Photos by Brookdale Community College)

“I have a strong background working with public entities and boards of education, and I hope to use my experience to benefit the Brookdale Board of Trustees in any way I can,” said Brennan following a public swearing-in ceremony.

“This board accomplishes a lot of great things for local students and community members, and together I think we can accomplish even more in the months and years ahead. I am delighted to be here.”

Brennan was appointed to a five-year term on the board by Governor Chris Christie.