LINCROFT: HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE AT BCC

Press release from Brookdale Community College

On the evening of Monday, January 30, the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Education (Chhange) at Brookdale Community College will host an International Holocaust Remembrance Day Program on the Lincroft campus.

Scheduled for 7 p.m., the program is held in memory of Dr. Seymour “Sy” Siegler, a former Red Bank teacher and Brookdale psychology professor who co-founded Chhange in 1979. Siegler passed away on October 4, 2016.

The program will feature a dramatic reading of an adaptation of Simon Wiesenthal’s The Sunflower, which focuses on Wiesenthal’s experience as a concentration camp prisoner and his encounter with a dying Nazi solider, who begged the author’s forgiveness for his crimes against Jews. The adaptation, like Wiesenthal’s acclaimed book, challenges audiences to consider difficult questions regarding responsibility and forgiveness. It was written by Chhange co-founders Dr. Seymour Siegler and professor Jack Needle.

A panel of Holocaust survivors and descendants of Holocaust survivors will lead the audience in a discussion following the reading.

No registration is required, and there is no charge for admission to the event, which will be held inside the Warner Student Life Center (parking in lots 6 and 7 is recommended).