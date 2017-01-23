LINCROFT: LEGENDS IN BRONZE, AT BCC

A sculpture of Early Lloyd, the NBA’s first African American basketball player, is featured in the Brookdale Community College “Historic Pillars in Bronze” exhibit of works by Brian Hanlon (pictured below, with a sculpture he created for the NJ Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Holmdel). (Photos courtesy Brookdale Community College, Brian Hanlon)

Press release from Brookdale Community College

Their numbers include the famed baseball player/ philosopher Yogi Berra, the civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, pioneer pro basketball player Early Lloyd, and women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love, who died tragically in 2010. Beginning with a free public-invited reception on the evening of Thursday, January 26, these and other larger-than-life figures (some more than seven feet tall) will be present and accounted for, as the Center for Visual Arts (CVA) gallery at Brookdale Community College hosts an opening reception for the exhibit “Historic Pillars in Bronze.”

The more than two dozen sculptures are the work of nationally acclaimed sculptor Brian Hanlon, and represent a sampling of the more than 300 public art pieces that the Toms River resident has created for schools, universities, churches, memorial foundations and other organizations throughout his career.

An alumnus of Brookdale and of Monmouth University, Hanlon currently serves as the official sculptor for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He owns Hanlon Sculpture Studio in Toms River.

“Brian’s sculptures – and the subjects of his art – will be a great source of inspiration to our students and community members alike,” said CVA gallery director and Brookdale art professor Marie Maber. “We encourage residents of all ages to come meet the artist and see these awe-inspiring works in person.”

The January 26 reception, which begins at 5:30 p.m., is free and open to all, with the exhibit remaining on display during regular gallery hours through March 17. Parking for the CVA Gallery is in lots 1 and 2, and more information is available by calling (732)224-2743 or visiting www.brookdalecc.edu/events.