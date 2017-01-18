LITTLE SILVER: HEALTHY EATS, TO GO

jennifer asfar 011717healthy palate 011717Longtime personal chef Jennifer Asfar, above, opened the Healthy Palate, a new takeout restaurant, on Prospect Avenue in Little Silver Tuesday.

Featuring bottled soups, salads and both vegan and “paleo” foods, the restaurant specializes in “clean, unprocessed, anti-inflammatory, nutrient-dense” dishes as well as cleanse programs, says Asfar, a Middletown resident.

The business takes over the space long occupied by LS Quality Tailoring.  (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

