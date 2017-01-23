M’TOWN: LOCAL SPCA TO HOLD V-DAY BRUNCH

Press release from Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County SPCA has announced that their annual Valentine’s Day Brunch will be held at the beautiful and exclusive Navesink Country Club in Middletown Township, on Sunday, February 12. Last year’s event sold out and raised over $38,000 for the animals in their care.

This year’s event will feature a variety of new and exciting attractions including a “Tunnel of Love” photo booth, jewelry chance auction and chance basket items plus much more with­ underwriting opportunities still available.

Every event attendee will also be automatically entered to win a vacation to the beautiful Grenadine Islands in the Carribean. Executive Director, Chief Ross Licitra and the MCSPCA will be welcoming back as event emcee DonnaLyn Giegerich, an award winning business owner, life experience coach and motivational speaker who has also been a dedicated foster home for the MCSPCA.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., are $85 per person and include a buffet brunch plus a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa. 50/50 tickets can be purchased prior to or during the event for $10 each (last year’s pot was over $25,000). The winner will be drawn the following day on Monday, February 13 at 2 p.m. at the MCSPCA Homeward Bound Adoption Center in Eatontown (winner need not be present).

Seating is limited for this very special event and typically sells out. For reservations or more info, please contact Jaimee Skidmore at [email protected] or call (732)440-1548. You can also download an invitation or purchase tickets online here.