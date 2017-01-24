M’TOWN: ALL SAINTS HOSTS MASTERY CLASSES

Press release from All Saints Church

Have you ever wanted to learn baking, cooking, or another hobby that you always meant to explore? Or attend an informational workshop on pets, the arts, and other fun topics? All Saints’ Memorial (the historic “Old Stone Church”) has announced a new monthly series of Mastery Classes, with guest leaders joining us each month for workshops that run from 1 to 2 hours in length.

The proceeds from the classes benefit our Community Outreach programs, and provide funding for the upkeep of our National Historic Landmark Buildings and grounds. There is no age limit for participation (bring your family and friends), and the sessions start with the following two scheduled events:

January 28, 1 p.m.: LEARN TO KNIT!

Knitting has a lot of health benefits to relieve stress and you make beautiful items. You will learn the basics, receive needles, yarn and patterns. $15.00 for materials and class, no age limit or experience needed. Call 732-291-0214 to reserve or 908-461-9457

February 11, 1 p.m.: BENEFITS OF ESSENTIAL OILS

Do you know what is an essential oil? How do you use it? What are the benefits? How to pick a good quality oil? You will learn all of this during this 1-2 hr class- PLUS you will have the opportunity to make either a peppermint foot scrub or chest rub (your choice) to bring home. $18.00 for materials and class, ages 10 and up, no experience needed.

To reserve for either of these two workshops, or for additional information on other upcoming Mastery Classes, call (732)291-0214 or (908)461-9457.