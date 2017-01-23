ON THE GREEN: NORTHEASTER ARRIVES

rb paddler 012117In chilly, damp weather, a lone paddler took to our beautiful, if grey, Navesink River Saturday afternoon, as seen from Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank.

The new week begins with even less hospitable conditions for paddling, or much anything else: a northeaster. The National Weather Service forecast for Monday and Tuesday expects a northeaster to bring heavy rain and wind gusts as strong as 65 miles per hour, with coastal flooding. Here’s the full statement on the outlook and hazards from the NWS. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:41 am, filed under Atlantic Ocean, Fair Haven, Featured, Little Silver, Middletown, Nature, red bank, Rivers & streams, Rumson, Sandy Hook, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Water, Weather and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.