RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of December 21 to December 31, 2016. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 12-23-16 in the area of N Bridge Ave it was reported that an unknown black male possibly under the age of 21 wearing a red jacket was seen taking a bottle of Patron Tequila. The value of the Tequila is $120.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 12-30-16 in the area of Cedar Crossing a resident reported a white male wearing a gray shirt and black hat had an extension cord plugged into the residence outlet. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

ARRESTS

Frank Servidio, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-21-16 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl George Travostino.

John M. Libretti, age 20 of Middletown was arrested on 12-21-16 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl George Travostino.

Robert Galano, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 12-21-16 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl George Travostino.

Kayla Gerstner, age 24 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 12-22-16 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Alexis Ortiz, age 43 of Long Branch was arrested on 12-23-16 in the area of Branch Ave for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Taheen Rahkim Lane, age 20 of Neptune was arrested on 12-24-16 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Criminal Mischief and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Lateef Reevey, age 27 of Neptune was arrested on 12-25-16 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Anthony Longo, age 24 of Rumson was arrested on 12-27-16 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Katherine Henley, age 28 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 12-27-16 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Shaquan Jackson, age 25 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12-27-16 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Michael D. Palazzolo, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12-30-16 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Herbert Standard, age 37 of Asbury Park was arrested on 12-31-16 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.