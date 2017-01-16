RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of January 1 to January 12, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 01-01-17 in the area of Deforrest Ave. a resident reported that a short Hispanic male with dreadlock hair wearing a book bag is continuously taking down part of the fence on the property. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: On 01-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St. the victim reported a stroller was taken from the front entrance of the residence. The stroller is described as a Black/Gray GB baby stroller valued at $500.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

ARRESTS

Tara Anderson, age 21 of Union Beach was arrested on 01-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Andrew Kyles, age 65 of Neptune was arrested on 01-04-17 in the area of Leighton Ave for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Jessica Pascalli, age 33 of Middletown was arrested on 01-05-17 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Ronald Tindal, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 01-06-17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Christopher Auge, age 40 of Trenton was arrested on 01-06-17 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Benjamin P. Ware, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01-10-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Casey Vota, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 01-10-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

John Lupino, age 20 of Keansburg was arrested on 01-10-17 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Steven Lee Curren, age 35 of Toms River was arrested on 01-10-17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Julian H. Leon, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 01-12-17 in the area of Water St. for Shoplifting and Possession of Prescription LEG by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.