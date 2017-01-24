RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of January 13 to January 23, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 01-13-17 in the area of Monmouth St. the victim reported a blue Chanel cross bag was taken from the front seat of the vehicle that was parked. The bag is valued at $4800.00. Inside the bag was a black Chanel Wallet valued at $1000.00, $1500 cash, I Phone 6 with an orange case, Windows White Cell Phone with a gray case, NJ Driver’s license, numerous credit cards, 1 envelope filled with gift cards, and 3 checkbooks. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: On 01-15-17 in the area of W Front St. the victim reported a jet black Verizon I Phone 7 plus was taken from a table in the restaurant. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Theft: On 01-18-17 in the area of Pearl St. the victim reported an I Phone 6 Plus was taken. The phone had a white front and rose gold back with a white case. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: on 01-22-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave the victim reported a cell phone was taken. The cell phone is described as a white Samsung Galaxy 6S with a purple case. The phone is valued at $500.00. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

ARRESTS

Asim Q. Jules, age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 01-14-17 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Khaleef Ali, age 31 of Edison was arrested on 01-15-17 in the area of W Front St for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Stephanie Fields, age 31 of Edison was arrested on 01-16-17 in the area of W Bergen for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Heather Shave, age 32 of Toms River was arrested on 01-16-17 in the area of Riverside Gardens Park for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Ramona Willis, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 01-17-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Abraham Flores-Ponce, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 01-18-17 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Joseph Santanell, age 18 of Jackson was arrested on 01-18-17 in the area of Chapin Ave for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Timothy Milian, age 31 of Sea Bright was arrested on 01-19-17 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Paul Heaney, age 46 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 01-19-17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Evan Pinney, age 22 of Howell was arrested on 01-20-17 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

John Williams, age 51 of Long Branch was arrested on 01-20-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Travis Conley, age 29 of Fair Haven was arrested on 01-21-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Kristen Pollock, age 42 of Winfield Park was arrested on 01-22-17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for DWI by OFC Darren McConnell.

Edward Steward, age 36 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01-22-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.