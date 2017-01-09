RED BANK: CROSSING GUARDS NEEDED

carl colmorgen 092112The seasonal headwear sported by Carl Colmorgen is completely optional as the Red Bank police department seeks to hire several crossing guards.

The job pays $29.24 per hour and averages hours five to ten hours per week. Here’s the job description: job-description-crossing-guard 

Interested parties should pick up an application at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, or direct inquiries to Patrolman Matthew Ehrenreich in RBPD traffic division at 732-530-2777, extension 214. (Click to enlarge)

