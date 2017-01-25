RED BANK: DONATED HOUSE COMING DOWN

rb 27 linden 012417doug-cavanaughTwo years after the death of its owner, the house at 27 Linden Place in Red Bank is slated for demolition this week.

Doug Cavanaugh, seen at right in 2009 painting a hitching post he installed outside the house, left the property in his will to Saint James Roman Catholic Church, whose schools he’d attended.

The church, in turn, sold the property last year to Downtown Investors for $359,200, records show.

The company, which owns a number of commercial properties downtown, including an office building across the street, has long-term plans to develop the site, principal Jay Herman tells redbankgreen. In the meantime, the cleared lot will be used for parking as a part of an existing lot that surrounds it, Herman said. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

