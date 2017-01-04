RED BANK: FIRE-DAMAGED HOME ON AGENDA

The owner of a single-family Red Bank house damaged in a March, 2015 fire is scheduled to go before the borough zoning board Thursday with a plan to convert it to a two-family home.

Tax records show a limited liability company controlled by Claude Owen of Monmouth Beach bought the property, at 93 River Street, three months after the blaze, in which no one was injured. The proposal needs several variances, including one for usage, because two-family homes are not permitted in the zone, though there’s a multifamily structure next door.

Here’s the full agenda, which also includes a property owner’s request to build a home on Oakland Street opposite the train station. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)