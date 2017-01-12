RED BANK: MAN CHARGED IN KNIFE ATTACK

A Red Bank man was slashed with a knife on Shrewsbury Avenue last week, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday.

Nestor Faustino, 25, of Deforrest Avenue, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault in the case, McConnell said.

The victim, a 30-year-old Red Bank man whose name police did not release, was walking on Shrewsbury Avenue near Leonard Street at about 8:30 p.m. on January 5 when he was attacked from behind by Faustino, police allege.

The two men were believed to have been acquaintances who’d been involved in an earlier argument among several people, McConnell said.

The victim suffered deep slashes to his face and defensive wounds to his hands, and was transported to Riverview Medical Center, where he was treated and released, said McConnell.

After an investigation, Detectives Wendy Samis and Paul Perez arrested Faustino without incident on Tuesday, he said.

Faustino was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where he was no longer listed as in custody Thursday evening. McConnell said he did not know if Faustino was released without bail or what if any conditions were set in connection with his release under the bail reform that went into effect in the state court system on January 1.