RED BANK: FIRST SNOW LEAVES A LIGHT COAT

A light coat of snow and sprinkling lights alongside the Navesink River in Red Bank made for a pretty vignette Friday morning, in this photo taken from Riverview Towers by a photographer who wished to remain uncredited.

The second snow of 2017 will arrive Saturday, when another one to three inches may arrive, according to the National Weather Service. After rising to the mid-30s Friday, peak daytime temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing through Monday, (Click to enlarge.)