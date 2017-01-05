RED BANK: MULHEREN PLEDGES $1M TO RMC

Philanthropist Nancy Mulheren (center) is pictured with Riverview Medical Center president Timothy Hogan and RMC Foundation exec director Jennifer Smith, at the Foundation’s recent board meeting.

The fourth quarter board meeting of the Riverview Medical Center Foundation was a significant occasion for Nancy Mulheren, as it marked the close of the Rumson resident’s two year tenure as the Foundation’s chair. The real estate manager who has served on the RMCF board since 2011 wasn’t quite finished, however, as she will continue to serve as a trustee of the organization.

She also used the occasion to announce a $1 million dollar pledge to Riverview and Meridian Health Affiliated Foundations’ comprehensive campaign, Giving Heals — a gift, made through the NYC-based JAM Anonymous Foundation, that is dedicated to improving clinical outcomes at the Front Street facility.

“Recent growth at the hospital has been significant, including the November 2016 opening of the new cancer care center,” said Mulheren, who serves as director of The JAM Anonymous Foundation, established in tribute to her late husband John, with the mission of continuing his philanthropic legacy.

“I know support from the community contributes greatly to such expansions, so I hope this gift inspires others to invest in the outstanding care provided at Riverview.”

With funding priorities in the areas of oncology, improving clinical outcomes, enhancing the patient experience, and broadening clinical research and academic programs, the Giving Heals campaign is active at each of the Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex County hospitals in the Hackensack Meridian Health network — a group which, in addition to Riverview, includes Jersey Shore University Medical Center, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Ocean Medical Center, Southern Ocean Medical Center, Bayshore Community Hospital and Raritan Bay Medical Center.

Joseph Stampe, regional president and chief development officer of Meridian Health Affiliated Foundations, praised Mulheren as a board member who “truly transforms the way we care for our patients through her philanthropic contributions and dedicated leadership.”

Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and its sister facility Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel, added that “the entire Mulheren family has a long history with our hospital, and their generosity will continue to have a profound and positive impact on each of our patients for years to come.”

visit www.MeridianHealth.com/GIVE to learn more about how you can support Riverview Medical Center, or Jennifer Smith, senior executive director of Riverview Medical Center Foundation and Bayshore Community Hospital, at [email protected]