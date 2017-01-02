RED BANK: OPEN HOUSE AT THE COMMUNITY Y

Press release from The Community YMCA

It seems nearly everyone has a “New Year’s resolution,” but statistics indicate that less than a quarter of these resolutions are kept. To help keep those personal goals real, The Community YMCA will join YMCAs across the state in hosting Open House events on Saturday, January 7.

All are welcome to participate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community YMCA’s Family Health & Wellness Center, located at 166 Maple Avenue in Red Bank.

To encourage individuals and families to make their resolutions a reality, New Jersey YMCAs come together annually to promote healthy living in their individual communities. The Y promise is that when people are engaged in YMCA programs and memberships, children learn what they can achieve, families spend quality time together, and all build relationships that deepen a sense of belonging.

“Our Y staff and volunteers are sincere about helping members in building endurance, losing weight and strengthening your heart,” said The Community YMCA President and CEO Rhonda Anderson. “When you join the Y, you’re committing to more than simply becoming healthier. You are supporting the values and programs that strengthen your community.”

Some of the planned activities for January 7 include:

Get Moving: Relax with Yoga at 11 a.m., experience Zumba at 11:15 a.m., learn more about Aquatics and water safety at 11 a.m-1 p.m.

Get Healthy: Free health assessments, healthy snacks, fun giveaways, and information on the Y’s LIVESTRONG and Diabetes Prevention programs.

More for the Family: Learn about camp activities for the kids, tour the Teen Zone and check out free babysitting for parents/guardians participating in the Open House.

In addition, those who join The Community YMCA at the January 7 Open House will receive a free, one-month membership, with no joiner fee (cannot be combined with other offers). Because the Y is a nonprofit and believes everyone should have the resources to achieve health and wellness, financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Go here or call (732)741-2504 to learn more about The Community YMCA’s Open House.