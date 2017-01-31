RED BANK: PARKING FORUM SLATED

Does downtown Red Bank need a new parking garage? If so, how big should it be, what else should it include, and who should pay for it?

Questions like those will be on the table at a town-hall style meeting slated for Monday, February 6.

Organized by the Red Bank Business Alliance, which supports the construction of a 773-vehicle garage on the site of the White Street municipal lot, the purpose of the event is to “hear concerns and comments from Red Bank residents on aspects of a structure that we all would urge the council to consider,” a ccording to a press release issued Monday.

The RBBA also wants “to let the residents know what is happening to business overall due to the lack of parking,” it said.

“We hope to put an end to misconceptions and understand where both sides of this issue are coming from so that we may move forward with a comparable plan that will benefit both the business and residential communities,” said Rob Lowe, member of the RBBA’s government affairs committee and borough resident.



The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the borough middle school, at Harding Road and Branch Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)