RED BANK: PBC VOLUNTEERS SHARE THE CARE

On Wednesday, January 25, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its “Project Community Cares” event in support of the Monmouth County Point-In-Time Survey of the homeless population. The event featured a winter coats and clothing giveaway, health screenings, meals, resource information and more, with Monmouth County residents who have been under-served and marginalized also given the opportunity to register for social services that are available throughout the Bayshore area. Pictured are the volunteers of Pilgrim who participated in the event. (not pictured: agency volunteers and allied health care personnel who serve throughout the day). For further information about Pilgrim’s Community Outreach initiatives, please call (732)747-2343.