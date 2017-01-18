RED BANK: A PILGRIM TRIBUTE IN BLUE

As part of its Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Social Awareness Weekend, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted a first sannual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Service on Sunday, January 15. The worship and prayer service featured the preaching of Rev. Robert Perkins (Pastor and retired police officer) , the PBC Color Guard and a community reception that followed the service. Pictured are officers from the Red Bank , Neptune City, and Neptune Police Departments and the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office, as well as Police Chiefs from Middletown, Neptune City and Spring Lake. (Photo by Milagros Jeter)