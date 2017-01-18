RED BANK: A PILGRIM TRIBUTE IN BLUE

Pilgrim Baptist Law Enforcement DayAs part of its Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Social Awareness Weekend, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted a first sannual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Service on Sunday, January 15.  The worship and prayer service featured the preaching of Rev. Robert Perkins (Pastor and retired police officer) , the PBC Color Guard and a community reception that followed the service. Pictured are officers from the Red Bank , Neptune City, and Neptune Police Departments and the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office, as well as Police Chiefs from Middletown, Neptune City and Spring Lake. (Photo by Milagros Jeter)

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:01 am, filed under All Good, Law & Justice, Places of Worship, red bank and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.