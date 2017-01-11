REGISTER NOW FOR TWO RIVER LITTLE LEAGUE

The season of wintry weather may have descended upon the local baseball diamond, but January means thoughts of “Play Ball!”, as the first month of the calendar year represents registration time for Two River Little League.

Come spring time, recreation baseball and softball will be in full swing as TRLL begins its fourth season. Founded in 2013, the league welcomes young residents of Red Bank, Little Silver, Shrewsbury, Fair Haven and Rumson.

Participation in the league has grown each year, and in 2016 the league had its first tournament champion when the 9U TRLL East team (above) won the highly competitive NJ District 19 baseball tournament.

The year 2017 will be one of transition for TRLL, as it welcomes in a new executive board. The new board members are Chuck Jones (Rumson), President; Derek Fischer (Shrewsbury), Vice President; Doug Stevens (Fair Haven), Treasurer; and James Salvo (Little Silver), Secretary. The new board takes over for many of the League’s founding fathers who served as officers since its inception in 2013: Chris Kelly (Shrewsbury), President; Rafe Fernandez (Fair Haven) Vice President; Mike Ballard (Red Bank), Treasurer and Rick Brandt (Little Silver), Secretary.

There’s still time to sign up for the 2017 season, as registration continues through January 31st under the supervision of each participating town’s Recreation Department (except for Fair Haven, which is controlled by Fair Haven Baseball and Fair Haven Softball). Go here to register; email [email protected] with any questions — and help us kick off the season with a fun exercise, as local baseball fans are invited to determine what the stars and stitches represent in the League’s new logo! Go to TRLL’s website for more details.