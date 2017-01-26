RUMSON: A HISTORY LESSON FOR RCDS KIDS

Storyteller Len Cabral address students at Rumson Country Day School in January 17 assembly. In addition to learning about Dr. King, the students learned about their school’s history during a special Scavenger Hunt event on January 20.

Press release from Rumson Country Day School

On Tuesday, January 17, the students of Rumson Country Day School attended a special assembly to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A gifted orator, Dr. King used the power of words to inspire others and to achieve seemingly impossible goals. The overall theme of the assembly focused on the values that Dr. King’s legacy upholds, specifically kindness, which parallels the qualities of character that are the cornerstone of the RCDS experience.

The main event featured Len Cabral, an internationally acclaimed storyteller who has been enchanting audiences with his storytelling performances at schools, libraries, museums and festivals since 1976.

(Left to right) Alex Lewis, Matthew Crystian and Julian Sarin perform during the January 17 assembly in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Cabral shared fables and stories from personal experiences that artfully wove in the theme of kindness and delivered important morals. Students and teachers alike were engaged by his ability to spark their imaginations with the power of imagery, employing creative gestures and words.

Fourth grader Matthew Crystian and eighth graders Alex Lewis and Julian Sarin opened the assembly with a musical performance of “Lift Every Voice,” a theme song of the civil rights movement that inspired togetherness and hope.

About 150 students and their families put on their best detective caps to explore the historic halls of The Rumson Country Day School at a 90th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt, hosted on the evening of Friday, January 20. Their mission: follow clues to discover significant landmarks and complete tasks that represent 90 years of RCDS history.

Participants swapped the traditional gumshoe magnifying glass for the GooseChase Scavenger Hunt App to track down clues. The app allowed teams to capture live photos and videos as they worked together to unlock pieces of RCDS history.

“Scavenger hunts are good old-fashion fun. We thought the event was a great way to celebrate our history and to strengthen the bond among our RCDS family,” said Casey McChesney, the facilitator of the evening.

“Tonight, I learned that you have to work together to get things right,” fourth grader Emily Ryan reflected. Emily’s teamwork skills proved successful as her team, Fantastic4Forever, was the second team among 37 to complete all of the assigned tasks. Team Braden1234 clutched first place for bragging rights.

“Tonight, I learned that RCDS has had many different headmasters,” Emily’s teammate Mia Masserio remarked. “One year, there were six students in the graduating class. It’s cool to see how our school has grown.”

The school doors opened in the fall of 1926, with 23 pupils and a faculty of eight. Today, RCDS boasts an impressive faculty of 77 and 430 students. The staff continues the school’s mission to nourish academic excellence while maintaining a fun and engaging environment.

RCDS kicked off their 90th Birthday with a Picnic earlier this fall. The Scavenger Hunt is the second of several events to commemorate the 90th Anniversary. Stay tuned for more events to come, and visit rcds.org for photos from the January 20 Scavenger Hunt.