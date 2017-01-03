SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of December 17 to December 23, 2016. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Blue Mercury, Broad Street on 12/17/16. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $2,260.00. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Vehicle Burglary in the area of Newman Springs Road on 12/18/16. Victim reports unknown subject(s) broke windows on 3 vehicles and removed property. Damages totaling $1,622.00. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Ocean State Job Lots, Newman Springs Road on 12/19/16. Victim reports known subject removed merchandise. Damages totaling $519.96. Ptl.Tyler Fox investigating.

Arrests

Angela N. Montalbano, female age 20 of West Paterson was arrested on 12/17/16 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Cirilo Perez-Sanchez, male age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/18/16 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.