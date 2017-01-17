SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of December 24, 2016, to January 13, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Harmon, Broad Street on 01/5/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Saks Off 5th, Broad Street on 1/8/17. Victim reports unknown subject attempted to purchase merchandise using false documents. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Arrests

Nakia Harris, female age 41 of Eatontown was arrested on 12/26/16 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Melvin Sodan, male age 37 of Brooklyn, NY was arrested on 12/29/16 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Peter L. Johnson, male age 60 of Eatontown was arrested on 12/31/16 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Anthony M. Joseph, male age 27 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/1/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Miguel A. Mercado-Navarro, male age 36 of Neptune was arrested on 01/3/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Sarah Sauer, female age 36 of Little Egg Harbor was arrested on 01/4/17 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Derick D. Lawrence, male age 56 of Freehold was arrested on 01/5/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Mark C. Farmder, male age 47 of Rahway was arrested on 01/6/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Jospeh Barnicle.

Michael T. Muhammed, male age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/8/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Keinone Wilson, male age 30 of Brooklyn, NY was arrested 1/8/16 for Knowingly Using Stolen Credit Cards and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.