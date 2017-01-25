SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January 14 to January 20, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of Vehicle Burglary in the area of Glorney Street on 1/16/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $120.00. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Arrests

Ashley L. Azevedo, female age 21 of Morganville was arrested on 1/15/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Patterson Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Tyshon Hawkins, male age 23 of Asbury Park was arrested on 1/15/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Anthony M. Joseph, male age 27 of Asbury Park was arrested on 1/17/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

John H. Schwinn, male age 53 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 1/17/17 for Driving While Suspended in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Susanna Perez, female age 35 of Eatontown was arrested on 1/17/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Patrick R. Carroll, male age 20 of Hazlet was arrested on 1/18/17 for Lewdness in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Peter Delamos, male age 77 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 1/19/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.