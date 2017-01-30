SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January 21 to January 27, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Saks Off Fifth, Broad Street on 1/21/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $1,177.46. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Spirits Unlimited, Broad Street on 1/24/17. Victim reports unknown subject removed merchandise. Damages totaling $59.99. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Sycamore Avenue on 1/26/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made fraudulent purchases. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Meridian Way on 1/25/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Henry Street on 1/27/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $2,700.00. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Arrests

Anthony J. Vamvas, male age 25 of Eatontown was arrested on 1/21/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Gabrielle M. Graziano, female age 23 of Oakhurst was arrested on 1/22/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Sheila Destinoble, female age 29 of Belford was arrested on 1/22/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Janyah B. Palmer, female age 20 of Freehold was arrested on 1/24/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Special Law Enforcement Officer Kyle Ludwig.

Jasmin M. Jackson, female age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 1/25/17 for Assault in the area of Dartmouth Way by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Przemysla Filipek, male age 23 of West Long Branch was arrested on 1/25/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Amber L. Kay, female age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/25/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Efrain Ribot, male age 40 of Eatontown was arrested on 1/27/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.