FAIR HAVEN 7TH GRADER SPELLS VICTORY

Knollwood School Spelling Bee winner PJ Rawlins is pictured with Superintendent Sean McNeil and Principal Amy Romano.

Press release from Fair Haven School District

PJ Rawlins has been announced as winner of the Annual Spelling Bee held at Knollwood School in Fair Haven on January 31. The seventh grader correctly spelled the word “feckless” to claim first place in the school-wide competition for students in fourth through eighth grade.

Competing along with PJ were eighth grader Alex Fratto, sixth grader Will Ross, fifth grader Michael DeFazio, and fourth grader Kate Cusick.

The students were selected through competitions at the classroom and grade levels leading up to the school-wide Spelling Bee.

“I am amazed by our participants’ study skills,” said Knollwood School Principal Amy Romano. “This year, we had to dig deeper for more difficult words.”

Next up for PJ is county-level competition in the Regional Spelldown to be held on March 13 at Monmouth University.