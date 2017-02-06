FAIR HAVEN: BE OUR GUEST AT SCHOOL SHOW

Press release from Fair Haven School District

On the evening of Thursday, March 2, the All Purpose Room at Fair Haven’s Knollwood School will be the setting for a special one-night-only production of the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Designed for middle-school aged performers, the 60-minute musical is based on the 1994 Broadway production, and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film. The sixth, seventh, and eighth grade cast contains approximately forty students.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible

The show features classic songs from the Academy Award-winning film score, such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as other original songs created for the 1994 Tony-nominated Broadway adaptation.

The March 2 performance is open to the public and will be presented in the Knollwood School all-purpose room at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and donations of nonperishable food items for local food banks would be appreciated.