LITTLE SILVER: A SATURDAY NIGHT SINATRA

When he’s not donning a tux for the annual “Sinatra Birthday Bash” concerts at the Count Basie Theatre or tributes to other entertainers of the pre-rock era, Dave DeLuca tours libraries, schools and other public venues all over the Greater Red Bank Green with such one-man presentations as “Rat Pack Flashback” and “That’s Amore.”

This Saturday, he returns for a “Saturday With Sinatra” tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes that brings him to a novel locale.

Located at 111 Church Street, the Little Silver Woman’s Club is the scene for Saturday’s 8 p.m. event, a fundraiser for the programs of Little Silver Recreation. It’s an “intimate coffeehouse setting” complete with table seating, dessert, coffee and soft drinks for the price of admission — and a pre-Valentine’s Day vibe that’s guaranteed to set the mood via everyone’s favorite Sinatra signatures.

Seating is limited, and tickets ($10 per person; tables of 10 for $100) may be purchased in person at Borough Hall, 480 Prospect Avenue (weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), with checks payable to Little Silver Rec Trust Fund.

Exactly one month from Saturday’s Sinatra-fest, De Luca turns the spotlight to one of the Chairman’s fellow Rat Pack regulars when he celebrates “A Century of Dean Martin” in a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee at Middletown Township Public Library.

A presentation of Friends of the Library, the March 11 event finds the versatile tribute artist offering up insights into the late great Dino’s career as a comedian, dramatic film star and TV perennial, along with such signature hits as “Memories Are Made of This,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” and of course, “That’s Amore.”

As with all events inside the library’s Community Room, the one-man show is free of charge, with no reservations required.