RBR VOICES JOIN IN HONORS CHORUS

Representing Red Bank Regional in the upcoming All-Shore and All- Eastern Honor Chorus for 2017 are (back row, left to right) Gianna Pallante, Shea Grant, Abby Miller, Alec DeMello, Jack Faccone- Stockwell, Claire Taylor, Devin Barry, Dannielle Wolf, Ben Hahn, Maddie Stout, and (front row, left to right) Jael Cross, Mara Campolattaro, Erin Ostrowski, Jade Glab, Lea Fanizzi, Julianna Conforti, Sara Zerilli, Asha Clarke.

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

Two vocal majors from the Visual and Performing Arts Academy at Red Bank Regional High School have been selected to be part of the prestigious All Eastern Mixed Chorus. The two RBR students — Erin Ostrowski of Little Silver, and Jade Glab of Belmar — were selected from the ranks of students who earned spots in the New Jersey All State Chorus held earlier in the year.

Erin and Jake will join the 350 other students in the mixed chorus out of 1700, representing 11 northeastern states as well as the District of Columbia. The chorus is affiliated with NAfME, the National Association for Music Education.

According to a NAfME press release, “With assistance from their music teacher Kris Zook, these exceptional students will prepare remarkably challenging music that they will perform under the leadership of prominent conductors in this biennial event. Students will spend three days rehearsing with one of five conductors during the Eastern Division Conference of The National Association for Music Education, to be held in Atlantic City, NJ in preparation for performances on April 7 and 8, 2017.”

Additionally, Red Bank Regional also announced that seventeen of its students were selected to the All Shore Chorus, which features the top high school vocal students in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. This year, RBR will host the All Shore Chorus on February 4, with Dr. Chris Thomas from Rowan University as the guest conductor.

Students selected to the All Shore Chorus include Gianna Pallante, Millstone; Shea Grant, Little Silver; Abby Miller, Little Silver; Alec DeMello, Oceanport; Jack Faccone- Stockwell, Red Bank; Claire Taylor, Ocean; Devin Barry, Belmar; Dannielle Wolf, Shrewsbury; Ben Hahn, Millstone; Maddie Stout, Neptune City; Jael Cross, Red Bank, Mara Campolattaro, Rumson; Erin Ostrowski, Little Silver; Lea Fanizzi, Shrewsbury, Julianna Conforti, Millstone; Sara Zerilli, Millstone and Asha Clarke, Red Bank.