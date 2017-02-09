RED BANK: ADD SOME LOVE TO ‘EPIC’ POEM

For the past week, a team from Red Bank’s Project Write Now, a nonprofit dedicated to helping community members tap into their creativity through writing, has been handing out forms around town, inviting recipients to share a few words about what they love, and then pass the form to someone else: a friend, a family member or even a complete stranger.

The last person to complete the sheet is asked to mail it to Project Write Now (in a pre-addressed-and-stamped red envelope) by Valentine’s Day,

To what end? Project Write Now’s writing instructors plan to turn the contents of the red envelopes into an “epic” poem, which will be shared at an open-mic celebration at Glen Goldbaum’s Lambs & Wolves in Red Bank at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. All are welcome to attend.

If you’d like to participate by adding a few words about what you love, here’s the form (sans envelope): TheRedEnvelope_2017