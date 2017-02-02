RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of January 23 to January 31, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 01-27-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave it was reported that a package left by UPS was opened and three items were taken. The items were perfume, Mayigo valued at $26.00, Coreta valued at $39.00 and Adorisse valued at $49.00. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Criminal Mischief: On 01-29-17 in the area of Reckless Pl it was reported that the driver’s side window on a 2009 BMW 330 was punched out. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Criminal Mischief: On 01-29-17 in the area of Leonard St. it was reported that a door frame to a home had pry marks on it. Nothing appeared to be missing from the residence. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Mary Conti, age 52 of Point Pleasant was arrested on 01-25-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Juan Colon, age 26 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 01-25-17 in the area of Pearl St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Angel Rivera, age 27 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 01-26-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Susan Moran, age 52 of Lincroft was arrested on 01-26-17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Kevein K. Brinson, age 39, homeless was arrested on 01-28-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Michael Gonzalez, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 01-28-17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Isaiah L. Thomas, age 21 of Neptune was arrested on 01-29-17 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Herbert Lambert, age 23 of Eatontown was arrested on 01-29-17 in the area of Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Kevine Jackson, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 01-29-17 in the area of Marine Park for Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Prince Young, age 29 of Jackson was arrested on 01-29-17 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Dashuan Mitchell, age 29 of Neptune City was arrested on 01-29-17 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Keith Brooks, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 01-30-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.