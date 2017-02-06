RED BANK: EFFU KEEPS CHARITY DRIVE ALIVE

For the fifth consecutive year, Red Bank’s Eastside Flag Football Union (EFFU) is headed to the annual New York Football Giants Snow Bowl tournament to benefit the New Jersey Special Olympics at Metlife Stadium next month.

The event pits flag football teams in a somewhat geriatric version of the NFL playoffs, with the aim of determining the best six-man squads over three days of action on the stadium turf. EFFU is slated to play on Sunday, March 5.

With nearly $47,000 raise over the years, EFFU is included among the Snow Bowl Hall of Fame’s Champion Fundraisers, a distinction the team hopes to extend this year. Donations may be made here.(Video by Tom Labetti. Click photo to enlarge)