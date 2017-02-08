RUMSON SCHOOLS MAKE ART FOR CHHANGE

Press release from Rumson School District

Continuing a yearlong partnership between the Rumson School District and CHHANGE (the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Education center at Brookdale Community College), Forrestdale School provides its 7th and 8th grade students with several fantastic educational opportunities.

In January, Rumson art teachers Amy Lepping and Robin Yaeger attended a professional development opportunity that focused on fostering an artistic response from our students as they witness the world around them. During their time at the Chhange center, the teachers were provided with a first-hand account from artist and Holocaust survivor Claire Boren, who has taken her experiences and created artistic representations in response to the events of her childhood.

Mrs. Boren also visited several of the Forrestdale art classes in January. The artist brought a wealth of information along with her art pieces to inspire our students to do the same. Many of our students will be participating in an art activity which will inspire them to be witness to the world around them and express their perspectives through art. Students who participate in the “Through the Eyes of a Child: Our children are Witnesses” will have an opportunity to have their art displayed at the Chhange center.

The ongoing partnership with Chhange will allow for the borough’s teachers and students to experience yearlong professional development and enrichment opportunities, designed to assist the district with our continued effort to embed tolerance in our school culture and our students.