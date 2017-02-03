RUMSON: STUDENT ATHLETES SIGN FOR NCAA

Pictured on National Signing Day are RFH High School student athletes (front row, left to right) Thomas Chapin, Grace Forsyth, Hannah LoSavio, Samantha Beaudreault, and Michael Shaw; (back row, left to right) Matthew Vecchiarelli, Nicholas Calabrese, Michael Murdock, Samuel Sapnar, Tyler Pierson, Timothy Leonard, and Michael O’Connor. (Not shown: Michael Ruane).

Press release from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School

Surrounded by proud coaches and family members during a National Signing Day ceremony on February 1, thirteen student-athletes from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School signed either National Letters of Intent or Commitments to participate in National Collegiate Athletic Association programs next year.

Following is a list of the RFH students and their programs:

Nicholas Calabrese, Fairfield University, Boys Soccer

Samuel Sapnar, St. Lawrence University, Boys Soccer

Hannah LoSavio, St. Joseph’s University, Girls Soccer

Grace Forsyth, Lehigh University, Girls Soccer

Samantha Beaudreault, College of St. Joseph’s, Girls Soccer

Thomas Chapin, University of Sioux Falls, Football

Timothy Leonard, Bentley University, Football

Michael Murdock, Lafayette College, Football

Michael O’Connor, Bryant University, Football

Tyler Pierson, Hobart and Williams Smith College, Football

Michael Ruane, University of Massachusetts, Football

Matthew Vecchiarelli, Holy Cross, Football

Michael Shaw, Loyola University, Mens Rowing