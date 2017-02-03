RUMSON: STUDENT ATHLETES SIGN FOR NCAA
Pictured on National Signing Day are RFH High School student athletes (front row, left to right) Thomas Chapin, Grace Forsyth, Hannah LoSavio, Samantha Beaudreault, and Michael Shaw; (back row, left to right) Matthew Vecchiarelli, Nicholas Calabrese, Michael Murdock, Samuel Sapnar, Tyler Pierson, Timothy Leonard, and Michael O’Connor. (Not shown: Michael Ruane).
Press release from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School
Surrounded by proud coaches and family members during a National Signing Day ceremony on February 1, thirteen student-athletes from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School signed either National Letters of Intent or Commitments to participate in National Collegiate Athletic Association programs next year.
Following is a list of the RFH students and their programs:
Nicholas Calabrese, Fairfield University, Boys Soccer
Samuel Sapnar, St. Lawrence University, Boys Soccer
Hannah LoSavio, St. Joseph’s University, Girls Soccer
Grace Forsyth, Lehigh University, Girls Soccer
Samantha Beaudreault, College of St. Joseph’s, Girls Soccer
Thomas Chapin, University of Sioux Falls, Football
Timothy Leonard, Bentley University, Football
Michael Murdock, Lafayette College, Football
Michael O’Connor, Bryant University, Football
Tyler Pierson, Hobart and Williams Smith College, Football
Michael Ruane, University of Massachusetts, Football
Matthew Vecchiarelli, Holy Cross, Football
Michael Shaw, Loyola University, Mens Rowing