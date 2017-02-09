RUMSON STUDENT STARS ‘ROCK THE BOAT’

On the weekend of January 26-28, a troupe of 37 performers and seven crew members treated audience members to a star-studded performance of GUYS AND DOLLS JR. at Forrestdale School. The fast-paced school version of the hit 1950 Broadway musical comedy featured the Forrestdale Drama Club in such showstopping numbers (under the supervision of musical director Mrs. Barbara Leutz) as “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.” Mr. Vinny Sabatino directed the cast highlighted by eighth graders Jamie Lynne Eckhoff and Aidan Herman (cast as Sarah Brown and Sky Masterson), seventh grade standouts Frances Forte and Matt Marra (as Miss Adelaide and Nathan Detroit), and supporting players Matt Black, Mackenzie Doherty, Ali Gagliardi, Kayla Kenny, Oliver Butters, Peter O’Connor, Tim Wisely, Lula Grand and Griffin Volk.