TINTON FALLS: NEW STUDENT CTR AT RANNEY

Press release from The Ranney School

On February 1, Ranney School held a dedication ceremony for its new Mann Student Center, a 1,700-square foot renovated space (previously used as a Distance Learning Center) that features mobile work pods, cluster seating for group discussions, a large retractable projection screen for presentations and lectures, and a small café.

The open floor plan is modeled after today’s dynamic workplace designs, and provides students in grades 6-12 with a space to collaborate, socialize, and study. The center will also showcase student, alumni, and guest art exhibitions throughout the year, beginning with Ranney’s Global Citizens installations on global education, and the works of the school’s 2017 Scholastic Art Award winners.

The new Student Center was made possible by the philanthropy of Drs. Sunita and Dharam Mann of Marlboro. For the Manns, providing an excellent educational experience for their children — Anjali (Ranney Class of 2017), Anisha (Ranney Class of 2022), and Akshay (Ranney Class of 2023) — has always been a priority. As members of the Ranney community since 2003, the Manns have long-valued Ranney’s student-centered approach to education, which gives each of their children the chance to pursue their individual interests and talents in a nurturing learning community.

“It has been gratifying to see the progression of this project from inception,” shared the Manns. “This type of environment is clearly on the cutting edge in higher education and is a wonderful addition to our school.”

Trustee and parent Mr. Giordano, president of leading New York architectural and design firm Mancini Duffy, along with his wife, Nina, owner of Design Brands LLC, played a key role in creating the vision for the Mann Student Center. Mr. Giordano designed the center pro bono and the couple collaborated with the Manns to achieve a modern aesthetic. The Student Center was also made possible by generous gifts from Ranney parents Mr. Sylvan and Mrs. Dalit Goldwert of Ocean, and Mr. Adam and Mrs. Mara Kraushaar of Marlboro, along with community support of the Ranney Fund.