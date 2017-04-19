LINCROFT: BCC TO GRADUATE OVER 2,100

Press release from Brookdale Community College

On May 12, Brookdale Community College will honor four outstanding local residents and more than 2,100 local students, during the college’s 47th annual commencement ceremony on the Lincroft campus.

A total of 2,141 students are expected to graduate from Brookdale this year, with diplomas handed out during two ceremonies (at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.) inside the Robert J. Collins Arena. The graduating class of 2017 earned a total of 2,159 degrees, and includes 30 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Select graduates will also be presented with the college’s 2016-17 Outstanding Student Award.

Honorary degrees will be presented to Carlos Rodriguez, executive director of the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, as well as Carol Stillwell, president/CEO of Edison-based equipment distribution company Stillwell Hansen, Inc., and an acclaimed advocate for female representation in traditionally male-dominated industries.

A Distinguished Alumni award will be presented to 1985 graduate Deborah Josko, director of the Medical Laboratory Science Program Program at the Rutgers University School of Health Professions, an award-winning educator, published author and nationally recognized authority in the fields of clinical laboratory science and clinical microbiology. Also honored with a Distinguished Alumni award will be Brian Hanlon of Toms River, a nationally acclaimed sculptor who since 1987 has completed more than 300 public and private pieces for schools, universities, churches, memorial foundations and other organizations across the country, including the New Jersey Gold Star Family Memorial at New Jersey Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Holmdel.

Tickets are required to attend the ceremony. Those without tickets can watch a live simulcast in Brookdale’s Warner Student Life Center, with parking in lots 6 and 7. For more information visit the Brookdale website or call the Office of Student Life and Activities at (732)224-2788.