LINCROFT: BCC HOSTS FREE CYBER CAMP

Press release from Brookdale Community College

Brookdale Community College is accepting applications for the second annual GenCyber Jersey Blues program, a free, one-week cybersecurity training camp held this July on the college’s Lincroft campus.

The program, funded by grants from the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation, is open to local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Attendees will engage in hands-on cybersecurity training activities, such as programming a Raspberry Pi computer, and meet with nationally renowned industry experts. Students will also receive a free Raspberry Pi computer, keyboard and mouse to continue their training at the completion of the camp.

The program is led by faculty from Brookdale and Red Bank Regional High School.

There is no cost to apply or attend, and applicants are not required to have any prior cybersecurity or computer programming experience. Students of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

“This is the only program of its kind in the state of New Jersey, and it is a tremendous opportunity for local students,” said Brookdale engineering and technology professor Michael Qaissaunee, an award-winning cybersecurity educator and cohost of the program.

“Students will get a firm foundation in the vital, growing field of cybersecurity and develop valuable skills that will continue to serve them for years to come.”

Interested students are encouraged to apply for one of two camps held this summer, from July 17 – 21 and July 24 – 28. Camps are held Monday to Friday, from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stipends will be provided for lunch and for round-trip bus fare, if needed.

Applications are due by May 26. Space is limited. To apply visit ‪www.gencyber-nj.org and click “How to Apply.” For more information contact Michael Qaissaunee at 732-224-2879 or email [email protected]