LINCROFT: BCC HOSTS SPRING JOB FAIR

Press release from Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders

If you are seeking a new job or even a career change, you should look no further than Monmouth County’s Spring Job Fair on Friday, April 21. The free admission event will be hosted inside the Robert J. Collins Arena at the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College.

Running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Spring Job Fair will provide you with access to employers seeking talented candidates in every discipline, from hospitality and health care to finance, education, telecommunications, computer science and everything in between. More than 140 local businesses and resource organizations have made arrangements to participate.

The 2017 Monmouth County Spring Job Fair is a partnership of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council and Brookdale Community College.

“If you are a job seeker who is unable to attend the Job Fair, you can access job and career services through the County’s One-Stop Career Center,” said Freeholder Serena DiMaso, Esq., liaison to the County’s Division of Workforce Development. The Monmouth County One-Stop Career Center is located at 145 Wyckoff Rd., Suite 201, in Eatontown. The office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

A full list of participating Spring Job Fair businesses will be posted on www.VisitMonmouth.com by Thursday, April 20. Employers interested in more information should call (732)683-8850 ext. 3711, or email the job fair coordinator at [email protected]